This £194.98 set of garden furniture is now just £57.58 thanks to a Debenhams sale

We've spotted some bargain patio sets in the Debenhams sale - just in time for the spring

Meteorologically speaking, the spring is now just days away. And that brings the promise of longer days, warmer evenings, and some opportunities to lounge around in the garden.

If you're lucky enough to have a patio, or a decent stretch of lawn, you'll know that a good set of furniture is all you need to capitalise on your outdoor space.

It can be a pricey business though, especially if you'd like proper comfort, and a few premium features from your furniture.

That's why we've enjoyed scrolling through the highlights in the Debenhams sale at the moment.

Remarkably, all the items in the sale - and there are thousands of them - have up to 75% discounts, and they currently have a further 25% knocked off.

That means, in some cases, there are 95% savings to be had.

It brings down the prices of this Neo Portable Zero Gravity Chairs and Table Set to just £57.58, from its original price of £194.98.

That gets you two fabric recliners with padded headrests, sun canopies and cup holders with a matching table too.

They're available in three colours, but only the beige one has the big discount.

Elsewhere in the Neo range is a set of two folding outdoor sun loungers, again in the beige, in a similar fabric, with a padded headrest.

These usually cost £119.98, but they're down to £40.65 if you're lucky enough to catch the sale.

A third highlight from the Neo range is a pair of lounger chairs, which fold and fully recline. It's the best of both worlds.

These are only available in the beige, but they're down to just £48.74, from the original price of £104.99.

Delivery is free on all these products, but we don't know how long the 75% + 25% sale is going to last, or how much stock is left. So if you want to breathe new life into your garden, this is your chance.