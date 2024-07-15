Apple deals for Amazon Prime Day include on watches and ipads. Picture: AMazon | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Big savings on popular Apple products are in the Amazon Prime Day deals and we have a list of all the latest offers and how to find them

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon Prime Day has Apple products on offer for special low prices for shoppers. It includes £85 off an Apple Watch Series 9 and £50 slashed off the price of Apple Airpods Pro.

We have compiled a list of the biggest Apple savings hidden among the many Amazon Prime Day bargains. Special savings start from midnight today, Tuesday July 16, and continue until 11.59pm on Wednesday July 17 for Prime members.

Get a FREE 30 day trial membership of Amazon Prime, click here.

Apple product savings for Amazon Prime Day

iPad deal

Shoppers can save £30 on a 10th generation Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad with 64GB in silver. Its price is down from £349 to £319 on Amazon here.

Amazon

With a customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 3,300 reviews, it’s listed as an Amazon Choice. See the iPad deal on Amazon here.

iWatch Smartwatch savings

This Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch with a Midnight Aluminum case and Midnight sport band in medium to large has an £85 price cut for Amazon Prime Day. It is now selling for £344 instead of £429 on Amazon here.

It includes a fitness tracker, apps to check blood oxygen levels and do a heart ECG and has an always-on retina display. The Apple Watch is also water resistant for those who enjoy water sports. From over 900 Amazon reviews it has gained a customer satisfaction rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Amazon

This version has advanced health features while also allowing the wearer to make a call, send a text and stream music even if their iPhone isn’t nearby. See the Apple Watch deal on Amazon here.

Airpod deals

Three different Apple Airpod deals are on offer as listed below:

Shoppers can save £40 on 3rd generation Apple AirPods with a Lightning Charging Case. They ​​​​have a price tag of £129 instead of £169 on Amazon Prime Day here.

There’s £50 off 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case, down from £229 to £179 on Amazon here.

Get £34 off Apple AirPods 2nd generation with wired charging case. Bag them for £95 instead of £129 at Amazon here.

AirTag offer

Amazon

Save £35 on Apple AirTags that enable people to track and find everything from their wallet to keys, luggage or a backpack when set up with an iPhone or iPad. The small token can be placed on or in anything that needs tracking and includes four Lithium Ion batteries.

The deal comes just in time for the Summer holidays and is on a four pack, normally priced at £119 but now £84 as part of Amazon Prime Day deals here.