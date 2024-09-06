The Apple 'It's Glowtime' event | Apple

When we can expect pre orders to open for the as-yet-unannounced iPhone 16

The new iPhone 16 is set to be announced on Monday 9 September after Apple announced an event.

The technology giant released a colourful Apple logo image with the tagline ‘It’s Glowtime’ and it is likely the event will include the announcement of a brand new iPhone 16 as well as new Apple Air Pods, a new Apple Watch and other new tech set to arrive in 2024.

We know this because Apple has used a mid-September launch event for the last few years to reveal its annual iPhone 16 launch and there have been a number of leaks that hint at a brand new iPhone with an updated design, the new IOS 18 operating system and an increase in AI technology.

Rumours for the new phone suggest it could be thinner but more powerful, with a better camera and more AI to help take perfect photographs and manage the day to day life of users.

A new colour, Bronze, could also be added to the line up according to some sources.

When will pre orders open for the new iPhone 16?

Pre orders for the iPhone 16 have not yet been announced but if Apple follows the same strategy of previous years we can make an educated guess.

The iPhone 15 was launched on a Tuesday and pre orders opened on the following Friday in the US and UK. We can expect similar timings for the iPhone 16 which would mean pre orders will open on Friday 13 September.

Pre orders for the Pro Max, the top of the range iPhone 15, sold out almost instantly and that led to waits of a couple of weeks before Apple and other sellers were able to sell the phone again. The range-topper, which may not use the Pro Max name, will be the most in demand again in 2024 for the iPhone 16 launch.

Where will pre orders be open for the iPhone 16?

The Apple iPhone 16 will be on sale at a huge range of sellers. Handset-only deals will be available on the Apple website, John Lewis, Currys and more.

When will prices be confirmed for the new iPhone 16?

The iPhone 15 Pro started at £999 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max started at £1,199. For those who wanted to buy the phone on a contract, Sky Mobile offered the best deal with a £34 per month option for the handset and a 4GB data plan.

Other networks offered plans from around £35 and around £50 for the Pro Max, with prices rising for options with more data.

We do not know what the pricing options for the iPhone 16 will be but the iPhone 15 prices could offer some guidance one what to expect.