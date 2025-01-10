Win this stunning McLaren supercar worth £104,000 for just 19p

The McLaren 570S is a 200mph supercar | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dream car giveaway company BOTB has announced another big promotion - and this one's an absolute bargain

With a flat-plane crank, twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering 562bhp, 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 204mph, you'd certainly never have an excuse for being late for work again.

If you were to win this incredible McLaren 570S Spider BOTB will deliver it to you, lift up the dihedral doors, and present you with the keys.

And if you weren't in the mood for supercar ownership, you could opt for a £73,000 cash alternative instead.

With its removable roof, the intoxicating sound of the V8 engine will envelop the driver | BOTB

But who wouldn't want the McLaren, with its bright orange paintwork, its screaming V8 engine, and one of the most driver-focused interiors in the business?

It's one of the latest in a long list of prizes from BOTB, and usually tickets for a supercar prize draw would cost around £4 - but they're being offered out for just 19p thanks to a limited-time deal.

If you enter before Tuesday, January 14, you actually could be driving this car for less than the price of a Cadbury's Freddo chocolate bar.

Obviously, most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and you might as well for that price. And the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.

All you have to do is click here to go to the deal page. Sign up or login, buy a ticket or opt for a monthly subscription, and sit back and hope for a phone call.