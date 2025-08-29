Wowcher Christmas Advent Calendar Mystery Deal featuring Liberty, Harrods and Lookfantastic for just £14.99 | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Wowcher Advent calendar mystery deal is the perfect gift for someone special or if you just fancied treating yourself.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking to add a little sparkle and surprise to your festive season? Wowcher’s Christmas Advent calendar mystery deal is here to make December even more magical and at just £14.99, it’s a bargain you won’t want to miss. But with over one thousand calendars already sold you will need to be quick.

Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting a loved one, this advent calendar isn’t your average countdown to Christmas. Each day reveals a delightful surprise, from beauty products to jewellery, making the run-up to Christmas feel truly special. The excitement doesn’t stop at the mystery. Some of the prizes come from luxury and high-street favourites.

Christmas Advent calendar mystery deal

Wowcher Christmas Advent Calendar Mystery Deal featuring Liberty, Harrods and Lookfantastic for just £14.99 | Wowcher

Top Prizes Include:

Selfridge Gift Card

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Harrods of London Advent Calendar

Radley Twelve Days of Christmas Jewellery Advent Calendar

Bath Bombs Advent Calendar

The Everything Advent Calendar Hotel Chocolat

LOOKFANTASTIC Iconic Beauty Advent Calendar 2024

Winter Wonderland Perfume and Fragrance Advent Calendar

GLOSSYBOX 2024 Advent Calendar - Worth Over

L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar

Soap & Glory 24 Moments On Cloud All-Mine Advent Calendar Set

Amazon Gift Card

To get started, simply purchase the deal and secure your advent calendar for just £14.99. Once you’ve bought it, Wowcher will send you a redemption code via email. Enter this code on the redemption website to reveal which advent calendar you’ve won, then confirm your delivery details and your prize will be on its way to you in no time!

Not a fan of the prize you revealed? Don’t worry you’ll have the option to swap your prize for another from the same tier, giving you peace of mind that you’ll end up with something you’ll love.

This deal is the perfect way to sprinkle some festive magic into your holiday season without spending a fortune. But hurry offers like this won’t stay around for long.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here