Save up to 63% on a trip to Krakow with Auschwitz tour and flights.

Looking for your next unforgettable getaway? Wowcher has launched an incredible limited-time deal: a Central Krakow city break with return flights and an Auschwitz tour included from just £69pp. This trip was originally priced at £174.

That’s a huge saving of up to 63%, but with over 2,000 already sold, you’ll need to be quick. For more information click here.

What’s Included

Return flights from five major UK airports

A two, three, or four-night stay in central Krakow hotels

Stay at either the stylish Hotel Wyspianski or the cosy Yarden Hotel, both in prime city-centre locations

Room features include Wi-Fi, en-suite bathroom, tea/coffee facilities, and flat-screen TV

Hand luggage included

Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial & Museum tour

Krakow City break

Krakow is the perfect European city break, packed with history, charm, and a buzzing nightlife scene. Stroll through the cobbled streets of the Old Town, admire the grandeur of Wawel Castle, or sip coffee in the bustling Main Market Square. Marvel at the stunning St Mary’s Basilica, or wander through hidden corners filled with colourful street art.

When the sun goes down, Krakow comes alive. Whether you prefer traditional Polish pubs or trendy cocktail bars, you’ll find a spot that’s just right. As part of this deal, you’ll take a deeply moving guided tour of Auschwitz-Birkenau, one of the most important historical sites in Europe. It’s an unforgettable and powerful experience that offers insight into history while leaving a lasting impression. For bookings and dates, click here.

Suggested Krakow Itinerary

Day 1:

Arrive in Krakow and check into your central hotel

Explore Wawel Castle and Cathedral

Dine at a traditional Polish restaurant in Kazimierz district

Day 2:

Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum guided tour (included)

Coffee break in Main Market Square; visit St Mary’s Basilica

You can even extend your trip by upgrading your stay to three or four nights and have more time to explore Krakow’s treasures. With return flights, accommodation, and a guided Auschwitz tour all included from only £69, this Wowcher city break is unbeatable value.

Whether you’re planning a cultural trip with friends, or a last-minute adventure, Krakow is the place to be.

