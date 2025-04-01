Luxury holiday deals to Maldives, Mexico, Dubai and more from £99 with the Wowcher Mystery Getaway | Wowcher

There’s over 100 Wowcher Mystery Getaway destinations across the world that you could be heading to next.

Holidaymakers could bag a luxury break to Dubai, New York or the Maldives for just £99 thanks to Wowcher’s Mystery Holiday™ offer.

The ATOL-protected deal includes flights and hotel stays at one of 100 possible destinations, with options ranging from short city breaks in Europe to long-haul escapes in Bali, Mexico and Florida. But bargain hunters need to act fast — the offer ends on 6 April 2025.

Two price tiers are available depending on when you want to travel:

• £99pp for departures in May and between September and December 2025

• £129pp for peak-time departures in April and June 2025

Discover an unforgettable adventure with Wowcher Mystery Holidays™ ! Each getaway promises a unique experience, taking you to luxury destinations such as Maldives, Mexico, Dubai, New York, Bali, or Rome — all without the stress of planning.

This holiday deal is perfect for families, solo explorers or a thoughtful gift for loved ones, a mystery holiday voucher guarantees an unforgettable experience. Don't miss out on this amazing deal you only have until April 6 2025. Click here for the deal.

There are two ATOL protected Mystery Holiday options available to buy May, September to December 2025 Departures £99 per person or the April and June 2025 Departures £129 per person .

What's included: A Mystery Holiday™ with flights and a hotel stay at one of 100 worldwide potential destinations in 2025!

A Mystery Holiday™ with flights and a hotel stay at one of 100 worldwide potential destinations in 2025! Travel Dates: With the new process you’ll be able to select your desired travel dates yourself.

With the new process you’ll be able to select your desired travel dates yourself. Long-haul holidays: Maldives, Barbados, Bali, Thailand, Dominican Republic, Dubai, Florida, Los Angeles, Qatar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Mexico, Las Vegas, Japan and more!

Maldives, Barbados, Bali, Thailand, Dominican Republic, Dubai, Florida, Los Angeles, Qatar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Mexico, Las Vegas, Japan and more! City breaks and beach holidays: Destinations include city breaks to Venice, Rome, Amsterdam, Disneyland Paris, Madrid, Porto, Lisbon, Krakow, or beach breaks to Crete, Ibiza, Portugal, Cyprus, Malaga, Malta and more!

Destinations include city breaks to Venice, Rome, Amsterdam, Disneyland Paris, Madrid, Porto, Lisbon, Krakow, or beach breaks to Crete, Ibiza, Portugal, Cyprus, Malaga, Malta and more! Hotels: During your getaway, you'll stay in a minimum 3* accommodation, in your own private room with ensuite.

During your getaway, you'll stay in a minimum 3* accommodation, in your own private room with ensuite. Flights: All short haul flights are direct to destination from the UK. Travel from London or one of many regional airports including Manchester, Glasgow and more.

All short haul flights are direct to destination from the UK. Travel from London or one of many regional airports including Manchester, Glasgow and more. Closing date: Don't miss out - deal closes on April 6 2025.

When: Valid for departure on selected dates from March 18 until December 20 2025.

A customer who has already purchased the Mystery Holiday Getaway gave the experience five out of five stars. Naomi wrote: “From start to finish our experience with Wowcher was amazing! We had won three nights in Dubai for our £198 spend! Our travel company kept us informed right up until we departed. I would definitely book again - thanks so much for a fab experience!”

How Does the Wowcher Mystery Holiday Work?

Every customer will receive one holiday from the list of 100 holidays for full T&Cs click here .

Purchase the Mystery Holiday for yourself and your travel companion. You'll receive voucher codes and a redemption link. Redeem your vouchers using the provided link and select your preferred travel dates. Complete the required information for your holiday booking. Your holiday destination will be revealed. The merchant will contact you to arrange flights from your desired airport region and accommodation. Your holiday is booked and ready for you to enjoy!

