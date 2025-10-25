9 sights and sounds of the 70s you'll only remember if you grew up back then
They could once be seen and heard everywhere
But they have largely disappeared from modern life
How many of these sights and sounds of the 70s do you remember?
We’ve come a long way since the 70s, but some people who grew up then would give anything to go back.
It’s a decade often associated with bell-bottoms, platform shoes and avocado green bathrooms.
But there was much more to fashion in an era which gave birth to the DIY punk movement.
Below are some of the sights and sounds of the 70s that you’ll probably only remember if you grew up back then.
Witch’s hats
Playgrounds in the 70s were not for the faint-hearted.
There were metal slides capable of causing third-degree burns, monkey bars from which you dangled high above the concrete and, who could forget, the once-ubiquitous witch’s hats, to which you clung for dear life as they spun at a furious speed.
Scrapes and cuts were common, and broken bones were not unusual, but some people would argue that only made the new generation more resilient.
Space Hoppers bouncing down the streets
Space Hoppers bounced their way onto the shelves of UK shops in 1968, but it was in the 70s that they really took off.
They were one of the must-have toys of the time, bringing joy to a generation of children and their parents.
The classic design, with its cartoon animal face and rubber horns to grip onto has become one of the most iconic sights of the 70s.
Space Invaders theme tune
It was one of the most popular video games of the late 70s, which boasted a simple but effective theme tune, etched into the memory of its many players.
The repeating four-note theme tune, which increased in frequency as the alien hordes got closer and faster, made the game even more addictive.
Crackle of vinyl
Cassettes started to become popular in the 70s, but vinyl still ruled back then.
The distinctive crackle you heard when you put a record on the turntable is one that many people who grew up listening to music back then have come to love.
Rattle of milk bottles
The rattle of pints being left on your doorstep, accompanied by the hum of the milk float, was as familiar an early morning sound in the 70s as the dawn chorus of birds.
Back then, most people had their milk delivered, rather than buying it from the supermarket, and it came in glass bottles rather than plastic.
Screech of chalk on blackboards
Was there any sound worse than the screech of chalk on the blackboard?
Anyone who went to school in the 70s will be familiar with the ear-splitting noise, and with the chalk dust that hung in the air in most classrooms.
Clatter of typewriters
Before computers became commonplace in offices, the typewriter was king.
The click-clack of the keys would echo around the room as typists worked away furiously.
Mountains of rubbish on the streets
This was a sight common around the UK during the so-called ‘winter of discontent’ in 1978/79.
It was a time of widespread strikes, exacerbated by one of the coldest winters in recent memory.
The strikes affected people in many ways, but one of the most obvious was the piles of bin bags which kept growing as the rubbish went uncollected.
Snow on the TV
Back in the days of analogue TV, we were used to the sight and sound of static on our screens, also known as ‘noise’ or ‘snow’.
The random black and white pixels on the TV screen, and the fuzzy sound, akin to someone blowing into your ear, were caused by electromagnetic interference picked up when your set wasn’t tuned properly.
While it’s easy to get nostalgic about the 70s, there are probably some things you don’t miss about life back then.