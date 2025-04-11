Batemans Brewery

If you’ve ever dreamed of running your own traditional real ale pub – think open fires, locals at the bar, hearty pub grub and busy family Sunday lunches – then this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Batemans Brewery has been creating cask-conditioned traditional ales in Wainfleet for 150 years. The independent business has been overseen by the same family for four generations, and in that time has acquired a number of traditional pubs in market towns and villages from Lincolnshire to Derbyshire, Yorkshire to Cambridgshire.

Now the opportunity has opened up to acquire tenure of an impressive-looking pub/hotel in popular Burgh Le Marsh, which has been totally renovated inside and out. There are also vacancies at equally delightful pubs in Boston and York – and all are part of the Batemans family of real ale hostelries.

Batemans Brewery

Why take a Batemans pub?

Batemans offers all their tenants a friendly arm around the shoulders in all aspects of running the business. Whether they are first-time or experienced landlords they can expect well-cared-for buildings, friendly support, security of tenure, no rent rises and the expertise of 150 years in the industry to call upon.

This is a genuine self-employment opportunity, with transparent up-front costs which allow you to forward-plan with confidence – and the profit you make is all yours!

“All of our pubs are run by self-employed business owners – they pay rent, and enter a supply agreement and their costs but all the money is theirs,” explains Chris Jones.

The cask-conditioned real ales are delivered by Batemans’ own skilled draymen, who will ensure the cellars and beers are in perfect condition. Drinks are supplied at highly discounted prices, and are the same as offered to any freehouse. There are free training courses to help you hone your business and hospitality skills and ongoing investment in the properties and the business.

There is shared responsibility for repairs – a slipped tile might be all yours to sort out but a new roof wouldn’t be.

You’ll soon get to know the people you speak to in accounts or supply – and they’ll know you. There’s marketing support and regular calls from the Profit Partnership team to help you along the way.

“We get to know the people running our pubs by their first names, before they even start, and we look after them,” says Chris. Some of their longest-serving licensees have been behind the bar for 24 years, at the same or a number of Batemans pubs.

“We want people to do well,” Chris said. “We are not the kind of company that waits until you grow the business and then either hike the rent up or cease the tenancy.”

Indeed Batemans abolished rent reviews for its pubs and its renewable tenancies are covered under the Landlord and Tenant Act and thus have built-in three year protection.

The Batemans portfolio is diverse, but all have the same real-ale, traditional pub vibe. Some have letting rooms, some even caravan sites attached. Others are in the hub of a town or village.

One of the jewels in the crown currently undergoing its £30,000 refurbishment, including all 11 bedrooms, bar, lounge and function room, and the pub garden is the Bell Hotel at Burgh Le Marsh, near Skegness.

Batemans Brewery

About The Bell

The Bell Hotel is centrally-located pub is an imposing building close to all the local shops and market space, with a large car park and superb pub garden, patio and covered terrace. There’s a traditional pub inside which has 3 real-ale handpull pumps, an open fireplace and can cater for 38 covers.

There’s also a snug area, breakfast room for guests in the 11 rooms, and a function room which takes 60 covers – so no problem fitting in a busy Sunday lunch service. This area has its own bar so is ideal for functions too. As well as the bedrooms, the hotel also has three well-appointed holiday cottages, and a large garden for the cottage guests. These cottages have regular longer-let tenants in the winter time housing guests who live in static caravans in the warmer months.

There is also the Wagon and Horses in York and in Boston the Castle Inn, Freiston and Red Cow Inn, Fishcroft are all available to new tenants.

Batemans Brewery

Get in touch

Chris says they are happy to have an informal chat with anyone interested. The first step is a ‘coffee chat’ he says, usually in the pub itself so prospective tenants can meet the current ones and ask all the questions they need.

The next stage would be to put together a business plan – Batemans even has a template plan to guide you through what’s needed, and focus your mind to explain your vision of the pub.

Chris says their tenants are as varied as the pubs themselves, some are couples, some not, some have spent a lifetime in hospitality and some are new to the industry or looking for a complete career change.

“As an independent company we have strong values, and are simply looking for people who will fit in and share our company values, who have the human touch and who will enjoy the local people and be part of the community,” he said.

Take a look at The Bell here; or visit the website to find out more about Batemans and check its other pub vacancies.