10-man Boston Town earn share of the spoils

Boston Town were held 2-2 by Newark & Sherwood after leading goalscorer Harry Limb was sent off.

The Poachers trailed 1-0 at the break after Tyler Dacres scored a superb goal from distance for the visitors.

But that was just the precursor to a breathtaking second half.

Chris Funnell's men levelled after 50 minutes when Jordan Nuttell converted a fine Layton Maddison cross with his head.

The Highwaymen almost went back in front when Kieran Cummings rounded Travis Portas but hit the post with an open goal at his mercy.

Boston ruthlessly made the most of that let-off by going 2-1 up two minutes later as Harry Limb helped himself to this 27th goal of the season.

Newark & Sherwood found their own equaliser after 64 minutes as Cummings found the target this time.

A flurry of yellow cards followed as the game briefly descended into an unseemly melee.

The Poachers then suffered a huge blow when Limb was given his marching orders after being shown a second yellow.

Nuttell, who was named man of the match, came close to snatching a winner when his effort was cleared off the line, but Town had to settle for a draw.

Funnell said it was a good point in the end, given the circumstances they found themselves in.

"The togetherness of the group when they’re up against is absolutely superb," he added.

Boston Town continue their run of home games when they entertain play-off rivals AFC Mansfield at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Saturday (1 February). Kick off is at 3pm.

Boston Town: Portas, Hudson, Smith, Zaluzinskis (Burdass), Ford, Wilson, Adams, Maddison (Worthington), Nuttell (Millar), Limb, Bayliss (Dakin); unused sub: Borbely