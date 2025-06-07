A brace of fourth places for Ellis and Clement at the TT

Ellis and Clement race two TT

North Kelsey international sidecar racers Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement made a second visit to the annual Isle of Man TT races recently and bagged a brace for fourth places plus set a new personal best lap time in the second of the two sidecar races.

Practice week was disrupted by poor weather meaning the sidecar contestants were short on track time. They needed to take in three laps of the 37.73 mile Mountain roads course to even qualify for race week so racing was postponed on Saturday and Sunday to allow for extra practice time.

But finally the race that was due for Saturday got underway on the following Monday and Ellis and Clement set off on the first lap of the opening sidecar race.

Because of all the delays the race was reduced in length from three down to two laps (75 miles) with the double world champions lying in fifth place at the end of lap one. They made up ground on the second lap and crossed the finish line in a strong fourth place just missing out on a podium finish. Their fastest lap of 114.102mph eclipsed the time set last year when their time set then was 113.789mph.

Ellis and Clement at the TT.

Ellis said: “I am pleased with fourth today, I knew we would be ok but with the lack of track time we have struggled a bit.” Emmanuelle added: “I didn't even know we were in fourth place as I don't see the boards up around the course because I am focussed on my position during the race. Its great we have improved from last year so I am happy.”

Again the weather disrupted the racing and Wednesday’s second race was delayed until Friday when the conditions were much better. Again the race was run over just two laps and at the first check point of Glen Helen Ellis and Clement were up into fifth position. By the end of the lap their time was on a par with that of the first race and as the race progressed they found themselves up in fourth place at the Ballaugh checkpoint. They spent the rest of the race in close company to Clarke/Johnson who were ahead of them on the road but nine seconds behind in fifth place on time. Ellis and Clement passed them on the Mountain and remained well ahead on the run back down to the grandstand. They completed the race in fourth place once again and were delighted to find they had broken their fastest lap time again with a 115.065mph.

Ellis said: “with the better weather conditions I was aiming for the 115 mph lap time but was a but nervous with all the damp patches and it didn't help much with track position which is vital in a sidecar, but we did it. Considering we are still using a standard engine I am happy with that. The TT has more than lived up to our expectations, there is nothing better than setting off on that first flying lap! We will be back next year!”