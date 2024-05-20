Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Cooper rode to another brace of podium finishes for the Louth-based PHR team in round two of the Pirelli National Sportbike championship at Donington Park to retain his second place in the overall rider standings.

Riding the PHR Performance Triumph Daytona 660, Cooper qualified in second place behind championship leader Edoardo Colombi and as the lights went out for the start of the first of two races Cooper was quick to get away from the front row to chase Colombi to Redgate for the first time.

The two leading riders began to pull clear of the pursuing pack and as the race unfolded Colombi established an unbeatable lead with Cooper running in a strong second place some four seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

At the flag it was Colombi who took his third successive win with Cooper in a distant second place.

Richard Cooper in action at Donington Park. Photo by Dave Yeomans.

Cooper started Sunday morning’s second race from the second row and got away to a fantastic start slotting in behind Colombi and this time the young Italian didn't get away from him so quickly.

But as the race went on Colombi began to extend his lead and at the end of the 12 lap affair it was Colombi who crossed the finish line for first place with Cooper some six seconds behind in second place once again.

Cooper said: “I am absolutely over the moon with the little Triumph.

"The PHR Performance boys worked their magic on it and the lap times were nearly a second a lap faster than yesterday but we just couldn't get on terms with Colombi.”

Cooper leaves Donington Park in second place in the rider standings. Colombi leads on 87.5 points from Cooper 77.