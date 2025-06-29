A brace of podiums for Ruskington's Kyle Jenkins at Donington Park

Jenkins in action at Donington Park

Ruskington's Kyle Jenkins rode to a brace of wins and a second place in his three races at Donington Park in round four of the No Limits 600 Cup to further extend his championship lead on Sunday.

After qualifying in first place on Saturday Jenkins started the first race on Sunday morning from pole position and took a lights to flag win in the nine lap race finishing 0.4s ahead of Brandon Petty.

He said: “I was pleased with my performance on the RP Motorsport Yamaha and even more so when I realised that I had beaten the reigning British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde. Admittedly he was riding in a different class on a slower bike but its not often I can say I have beaten a British champion!”

In the second race Jenkins set off from the middle of the front row but got a bad start and completed the first lap in second place. But by the end of the second lap he took the lead from Petty and continued to pull away to a comfortable lead of 3.1s. With two laps remaining Jenkins eased off and crossed the finish line at the end of the 10 laps 0.9s ahead of Petty to secure his second win of the day.

Starting the final race from pole position Jenkins took the lead from the off. But on lap three was overtaken by Kenneth Macleod and one lap later was demoted to third place when Petty passed him. He then entered into a race long battle with the top two riders in his class plus Kyle Ryde who was leading the street bike class. On the penultimate lap all four riders were bunched together at the Melbourne Loop with less than a second between them and as they crossed the line to start the final lap Jenkins had his wheel in front of Macleod in second place. He held his position and pulled clear of Macleod to take the chequered flag for second place.

With this set of results from Donington Park Jenkins extends his series lead to 61 points over Macleod with the next round at Anglesey over the weekend of July 19/20.

Jenkins said: “With two wins and a second I have extended my championship lead so I am very happy with that. Thanks to all my sponsors and supporters for their help again this weekend I could not do this without them. Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport, JC Electrical Lincs Ltd, J Jenkins Electrical Ltd, Little Red Engine, HMT Holbeach Motorcycle Tyres Ltd, Morris Lubricants, SBS brakes, Hoco Parts B.V., John & Anne, Lee Jenkins.”