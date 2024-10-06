A good week for Invaders, Holland Fen and Hotspurs at bowls club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Week four of the action in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club saw two rounds of games in the Orchard Health Group First Division. Three teams took ten points out of a maximum of twelve from their games - Invaders, Holland Fen and Hotspurs – who now sit in the top three places in the table.

Invaders beat Royal Mail 6-0, with emphatic wins of 26-9 and 20-10. They then played Nomads, winning 4-2, Scott Whyers’s rink winning 27-10, with Keith Wilson skipping his Nomads rink to win a good contest, 20-15.

Holland Fen got the better of Parthians, 27-7 and 25-8 for six points. Against A40, Les Feary’s rink won 22-14, but the second rink was won by A40’s Jean Cammack after a closely contested game, 17-16, for two points.

Earlier in the week, A40 had managed to beat Golfers 6-0 to turn around their poor start to the season, Sue Hoyles winning 22-14 and Jean Cammack, again, grabbing a 16-13 win on the last end.

Hotspurs played impressively again to move into third place in the league. Against Strollers, third last year, they took all the points, Mick Rate winning 13-8 and Dave Fox 18-11. Mick Rate’s rink also won 31-6 against Dynamics, while Graham Wilkinson claimed two points for Dynamics by winning a close battle 13-11.

Dynamics and Breakaways played two high-scoring games, Breakaways winning 4-2 and just nicking the shot aggregate. Mark Brown’s rink won 22-10 for Breakaways, while Graham Wilkinson’s rink won again, 22-12.

Breakaways also beat Strollers 4-2, thereby amassing eight points from the week to kick-start their season. Mark Brown’s rink won again, 26-11, while Paul Flatters ensured Strollers got two points by winning 17-11.

Golfers took six points against Parthians and are now fourth in the league. Ian Drury’s rink won convincingly, 25-12. A close game on the other rink saw Graham Scarboro win 13-12 on the last end.

Finally, Nomads took six points from their game against IBC, Keith Wilson’s rink winning 20-12 and Mel Maddison’s 12-9.

Teams in Cammacks Division Two played one round of games this week, Desperados and Amateurs both taking all the points to leave them still tied at the top of the table, only just separated by shot aggregate.

Desperados met Phantoms and won two competitive games. Adam Hodgson’s rink was trailing 10-16 after twelve ends, but finished the game strongly to win 18-16. The other rink, skipped by Dean Harris, was generally in charge, but the final score of 20-18 suggests that Phantoms never gave up hope.

Amateurs were too good for Vectors on the night, posting wins of 26-8 and 20-8.

Kingfishers were pleased to claim 2 points off Optimists, with John Fell’s rink winning a close game 15-13. Stewart Reynolds skipped the other rink to win 22-10 for four points for Optimists.

Vikings beat Shipmates 6-0, to stay in third place, with scores of 15-12 and 17-16.

Burtons proved too strong for Central on the night, recording wins of 21-9 and 17-10.