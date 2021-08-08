A mixed message! Boston Tennis Club teams secure first two positions in doubles league

Boston Tennis Club news...

Boston Tennis Club teams have finished in the top two spots in the Boston and District Mixed League.

Boston Mixed 1 met Spalding in a re-arranged home fixture.

Danielle Frankish, Geoff Presland, Rachel Atkinson, Geoff Short, Tracy Frankish and Ryan Frankish won 7-2 to secure the 2021 league, despite a loss to Boston 4 along the way.

Boston 3 another team that only lost one match all season, finished in the runner-up position when rubber difference is taken in to account.

For Boston 4 a postponed away match against Spalding was played, Michal Chmielik, Margaret Wright, Akhtar Parvaiz, Sarah Grant, Peter and Hilda Hastings winning 7-2.

Boston Mixed 3 – John Gibson, Rachel Gedney, Ray Frankish, Hilary Calvert, Chris Cook and Mary Smura – played against Woodhall away, succeeding 7-2.

There was a very good result for the Ladies' Third team in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League.

A very young team went all the way to Appleby Frodingham to play a strong team that has featured over many years.