A pair of fourth places for Ellis and Clement in Most
Two fourth places were the reward for travelling the long distance to Most in the Czech Republic for Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement where they were competing in round three of the FIM World Sidecar championship.
The two times and current World champions from North Kelsey near Market Rasen had some stiff competition again this weekend and were only able to qualify in sixth position. Todd said: “we seem to be struggling to find a good setting in the humid weather conditions here at Most but the top six are very close so we will see what we can do.”
After overnight rain the sun was shining and a cooling breeze awaited the teams for the first of two races with Ellis and Clement starting from the third row. As the lights went out they were quick to get away and soon overtook Streuer/Kolsch to move into fifth place. The top five began to pull away from the pack and the Anglo/French duo edged closer to Paivarinta/Christie. On lap four of 10 Ellis and Clement snatched fourth place from their opponents and set their sights on catching the Christie Brothers who were holding third position. But although they got within striking distance they were unable to make a pass and crossed the finish line in fourth place.
After making further adjustments to the LCR/Yamaha overnight Ellis and Clement got a good start to the second race on Sunday and passed both Streuer/Kolsch and Paivarinta/Christie on the second lap. The adjustments proved to be a good choice and they were able to match the pace of the top three outfits and although Paivarinta was a few yards behind them they were never a problem. When Payne/Rousseau and Schlosser/Schmidt began arguing over the lead, the Christie Brothers and Ellis/Clement were also battling for third place. On lap 14 of 17 Ellis got his nose in front but Christie fought back and retained his position. Try as he may Ellis (#6) was unable to make a pass stick and eventually crossed the finish line for fourth place once again just a tenth of a second away from Christie (#34).
The next round is at Assen in the Netherlands on August 16/18.
