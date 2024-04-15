A podium for Jenkins at Donington Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ruskington rider Kyle Jenkins rode to a podium finish in the final of three races at Donington Park on Sunday in round two of the No Limits club Metzeler Pre Injection 600 championship to pick up 31 points to move to second in the rider standings.

After qualifying in third place Jenkins began the first race from the fourth row of the mixed field of riders in both the newcomers and the pre injection classes. But his race was short lived as the gear shift shaft snapped causing him to retire to the pits at the end of the first lap.

Kyle said: “I had to drive back to fetch a new one and the team worked on the bike on Saturday evening to get it race ready for Sunday’s two races; but of course I was at a disadvantage as I had to start race two on Sunday morning from the back of the grid.”

Kyle Jenkins in action at Donington Park

Starting from 40th on the grid it was always going to be a challenge to catch the leaders in the eight lap race two on Sunday but as the lights went out Jenkins got away to a flying start on the RP Motorsport Yamaha and concentrated on passing the back markers. By the end of the first lap he had passed 12 riders and was up to 28th place overall and sixth in his class. He continued to chip away at the midfielders and at the flag he crossed the line in 22nd position and fifth in his class.

Jenkins was placed on the sixth row for the start of the final race but a crash on the first lap caused the red flag to halt proceedings. At the restart and the race reduced to six laps instead of the planned eight, Jenkins got another good start and moved into 12th place overall holding second in the pre injection class. He held his position through the first five laps but was passed by a rider in another class on the last lap so crossed the finish line in 13th place overall.

But he easily held onto his second place in the pre injection class to pick up a further 20 championship points and move up to second in the rider standings.