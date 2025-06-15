A top four and then a crash for North Kelsey's Ellis and Clement in Hungary

Ellis and Clement in a battle for position

Following their success at the Isle of Man TT races last week North Kelsey double world sidecar champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement made the long journey to Hungary for a round of the 2025 FIM World Sidecar championship at the Pannonia Ring circuit where things didn't quite go to plan for the Anglo/French duo.

Free practice was spent steadily getting their lap times down prior to qualifying where they set the fourth fastest time in the first session. By the time they went out on track for final qualifying the temperature had risen to the high 20s which appeared to suit Ellis and Clement as they were running within the top three for the majority of the session but ended up being pushed back to fourth fastest with a time of 1m 57.606s.

Starting the short, nine lap sprint race in the early evening, although still warm the temperature had dropped and Ellis and Clement rounded the first corner in fifth position. But at the turn two they were jostling for position with Schlosser/Schmidt and Reeves/Kolsch and Ellis came out of the corner in fourth place to chase after the three leading teams of Payne/Rousseau, the Christie Brothers and Paivarinta/Christie.

Despite catching them they were unable to make a pass and when the red flag came out for a crash further downfield a result was called at positions on lap seven with Ellis and Clement being awarded fourth place.

The temperature rose into the low 30’s on Sunday for the start of the 15 lap Gold race which would be hard on both teams and tyres.

Once underway Ellis and Clement rounded turn one in sixth position and engaged in a battle for position with Reeves/Kolsch with the two teams frequently passing each other during the early laps until Reeves retired on lap four. Now holding fifth place Ellis and Clement were faced with another challenge, this time from Leglise/Cescutti who were just 0.8s behind them.

But it all ended badly for Ellis and Clement on lap nine when the outfit turned upside down, although they escaped uninjured they both had some extensive bruising which will prove to be painful on the long journey back to Lincolnshire.