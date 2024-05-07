Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But it was not all bad news as he did finished two of the three races in the points.

Hickman was riding well at the pre race official test at Oulton Park but he suffered a fast crash going into the first corner in one session which caused a red flag stoppage while he and the bike were attended to.

Despite suffering some heavy bruising he was declared fit to ride in the next session and finished the test in ninth position overall.

Peter Hickman in action at Oulton Park. Picture by Dave Yeomans.

Hickman completed his free practice with ease and went into the second qualifying session confident of securing a strong grid position for the first race on Sunday.

But once again he suffered a high speed crash adding to his bruising from a few days earlier.

He said: “What a day! I started the day and went straight through to Q2.

"I was still battered and bruised after the big crash on Thursday, only to crash on the second lap.

"The FHO Racing team were mega, rebuilding the bike in time for race one later in the day.”

Starting from the fifth row Hickman got away to a good start and moved up into 14th place.

He continued to make progress and finished the race in 13th position to pick up two championship points.

Placed on the sixth row for the short sprint race on Monday Hickman slotted into 16th position and although mid race he moved up to 14th he was overtaken by Andy Irwin in the final stages and crossed the finish line in 15th place to earn himself one more championship point.

Hickman began the final race from the sixth row once again and was unable to make progress from 16th although he was only a fraction of a second behind Frazer Rogers.

But going into the first corner at Old Hall he suffered another high speed crash, his race over.