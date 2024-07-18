Alex Lowes shines at Donington in World Superbike clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a successful home round for Linclonshire star Alex Lowes as the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship descended on Donington Park for Round 5 of the 2024 season last weekend (13-14 July) reports Paul Horton.

The 33-year-old British rider with Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK continued his run of top-six finishes while adding two more trophies to his collection during the Prosecco DOC UK Round, claiming second in Saturday’s Race 1 and third in Sunday’s Race 2.

Lowes had to fight his way to the rostrum on Saturday, failing a front-row lap for exceeding track limits to start from ninth, he moved up the order in Sunday’s Tissot Superpole Race, to fifth to secure a second row start for Race 2.

He utilised this well in the 23-lap Sunday afternoon race to claim third place, his second podium of the weekend and his sixth of the season. It also means he’s now visited the rostrum in four out of five rounds this season, and he’s finished inside the top six in all but one race.

Alex Lowes in action at World Superbike Championship Donington Park

Discussing his Sunday success, Lowes said: “I’m really happy. Starting from fifth place instead of ninth, that row one up, helped me in the first couple of laps. Scott Redding was stronger in the first six or seven laps, but I could see that I was maybe a little bit quicker.

"I managed to pass him. I wasn’t really thinking about Toprak, he’s been on another level this weekend especially, a win for me would’ve been to get P2 like Saturday. Nicolo was so fast and consistent. Every time I gained one or two tenths, he managed to open it up again.

"The last six or seven laps, I was sliding a little bit on the front. With a little cushion behind, I didn’t want to lose the podium. It would’ve been nice to have a little bit more speed at the end, but I can’t complain. The team have done a fantastic job, we’ve been strong all weekend."

With the #22 having to fight through the field in Race 1 and the Superpole Race, he was able to fight on track with twin brother Sam Lowes of ELF Marc VDS Racing Team, former teammate Jonathan Rea with Pata Prometeon Yamaha and reigning Aruba.it Racing - Ducati Champion Alvaro Bautista to name just a few.

Podium Joy for Alex Lowes at Donington Park World Superbikes

Alex expanded on his fight with just some of his rivals when speaking on Sunday afternoon, explaining how he tried to manage the battles.

Lowes said: “Sam’s learning all the time in World Superbike. It’s a tough place to come at Donington Park. He rode here before but not on the WorldSBK bike. Battling with Jonny is always great. I’ve had plenty of good battles the last few weekends with Alvaro. You must be a bit aggressive now otherwise, if you’re not attacking, people are attacking you. It was enjoyable but stressful at times.”

Series newcomer and Twin Brother Sam Lowes with his ELF Marc VDS Racing Team also had a respectable weekend. The 15-minute Tissot Superpole on Saturday saw him miss out on a podium with a 4th place finish and only 0.573seconds off pole to start race one on the second row.

The 23-lap race one was full of action from the lights going out, Sam would drop down to 19th at the line after the #14 had a trip through the gravel after some close racing with Remy Gardner with 17 laps to go.

On Sundays Tissot Superpole race of 10 laps saw Sam finish in 8th spot and for Race Two he took the chequered flag in 16th place.

Alex Lowes remains fourth in the World Championship.