Alvey Football Gold

On International Women's Day last Friday, the girls won all of their games at Eslaforde Park, Sleaford Town FC's ground. Incredibly, due to their amazing teamwork, they only conceded one goal all day!

Thank you to Mr Miller who coached the girls throughout the day, it was a great experience for them all.

Taking the team to the tournament, Mrs Warrener (Assistant Headteacher) said: “The team were incredibly encouraging of each other and showed so much respect to the other teams. They were great at organising themselves into the correct positions and worked together so well which is why they got the result. We are so proud of them all.”