Amateurs now heading the Division Two table in indoor bowls league

After two rounds of matches last week in Cammacks Division Two of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club, the latest action saw Amateurs topping the table for the first time in several seasons, with Vikings second, one point behind, and Optimists third, another two points away.

Playing Phantoms and Central, Amateurs won both matches 4-2. Against Phantoms, Trevor Coulson’s rink won 17-9 and were always in control. The other rink was a close game, with Phantoms finishing strongly to win 20-14 for skip Roy Stanley.

Mick Greet’s rink, with lead Eileen Favell and pin Josie Pearson, continued their excellent start to the season, winning emphatically 26-6 against Central, including a hotshot. That’s now four convincing wins and just one narrow loss for this trio since September. Central skip David Boyne took the other rink, 17-14, also scoring a hotshot.

Vikings also took eight points from the week in beating Desperados and Kingfishers. Claire Britchford’s rink dominated the second half of their game against Desperados to win 20-11. Desperados were 17-7 ahead on John Melless’s rink and had to hold off a resurgent Vikings fight back to eventually win 17-15.

Winning Amateurs rink with Eileen Favell, Mick Greet and Josie Pearson

The match against Kingfishers saw two competitive games, Yogie Richardson winning 24-17 for Vikings and John Fell 19-13 for Kingfishers, the extras for shot aggregate going to Vikings by just one shot.

Optimists were too good for Shipmates, winning 25-8 and 27-12, for 6 points. They took another 4 points off Burtons, with a dominant 36-6 win on Liam Reeson’s rink. Chris Hill held on to win 16-15 on the second rink for Burtons.

Burtons then played Vectors and bowled well to win 29-8 for Chris Hill, again, and 22-12 for Dave Bailey.

Central beat Woodpeckers 4-2, Peter Copeland winning 20-10. Mike Rhodes for Woodpeckers took a close game 12-9 for 2 points. His rink won another low-scoring game against Phantoms, two days later, 11-8, for another 2 points, with Graham Taylor winning 19-6 on the other rink to give Phantoms 4 points.

Vectors moved off the foot of the table, and above Shipmates, while beating them 6-0, Kevin Rockall winning 21-10 and Colin Heppenstall taking a close game 16-14.

The top four places in the Orchard Health Group First Division are unchanged after the latest round of matches.

Invaders are top, four points ahead of Holland Fen, after beating Golfers 6-0, with wins of 25-10 and 22-13.

Holland Fen took 4 points off Strollers, Martin Tomlin’s rink dominating to win 31-7. After the poor start to their season, Strollers were delighted to win 25-17 on Andy Warne’s rink, achieved after leading 21-6.

Hotspurs in third had two tough games against IBC, who won 23-8 and 22-12.

Royal Mail bowled very well on both rinks to beat Dynamics, 29-9 for Geoff Taylor and 18-12 for Ian Smith, to move into fifth spot.

Breakaways and A40 played out two closely contested games for 3-3, A40 winning 19-17 and Breakaways 15-13.

Lastly, Parthians beat Nomads 5-1, winning 23-6 and drawing 14-14.