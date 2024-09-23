Another busy weekend for Boston ABC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two young fighters from Boston Amateur Boxing Club battled in the ring at separate locations this weekend and showed true boxers’ spirit and heart, leaving it all in the ring and making their club proud.

Oscar Watson travelled to Luton on Saturday 21st September to fight at the Sports Carnival. This was the first bout of the new season and Watson entered the ring strong, determined and focused.

He was matched against an experienced fighter, Tyler Ireson from Berinsfield. Ireson has been chosen as part of the England Boxing Squad. Watson and Ireson started aggressively and fast paced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both delivering hard and furious punches, both to the head and the body. The blows were fierce and forceful yet neither boxer was backing down. They locked onto each other in the ring and fought 3 riveting but gruelling rounds.

It was another busy weekend for Boston's ABC.

They remained light on their feet, within constant range of one another and each fighter caused damage to the other, keeping one another sharp and astute.

On this occasion Ireson won on a judge’s decision however, Watson showed nothing less than true sportsmanship and he is taking this experience along with him into the ring on his next fight.

Lyndon Tyzack-Morley travelled to Ashbourne on Sunday 22nd September to fight in the East Midlands Development Championships. He was matched against fighter Charlie Turner from Fusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fighters were of similar build. They both began the fight showing confidence, boldness and skill. Both boys hungry for the win. They danced around the ring during the fast-paced rounds, Tyzack-Morley using his footwork to keep his opponent busy. Tyzack-Morley showed some great movement, weaving in between some of Turner’s punches.

Both boxers threw rapid combinations, leaving one another exhausted by the third round. Each landed punch was thrown with force, power and precision. At the end of the ferocious fight, judges made a decision in favor of Charlie Turner, however Lyndon Tyzack-Morley held his head high after making his club proud and is looking forward to his next bout.