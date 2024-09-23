Another busy weekend for Boston ABC
Oscar Watson travelled to Luton on Saturday 21st September to fight at the Sports Carnival. This was the first bout of the new season and Watson entered the ring strong, determined and focused.
He was matched against an experienced fighter, Tyler Ireson from Berinsfield. Ireson has been chosen as part of the England Boxing Squad. Watson and Ireson started aggressively and fast paced.
Both delivering hard and furious punches, both to the head and the body. The blows were fierce and forceful yet neither boxer was backing down. They locked onto each other in the ring and fought 3 riveting but gruelling rounds.
They remained light on their feet, within constant range of one another and each fighter caused damage to the other, keeping one another sharp and astute.
On this occasion Ireson won on a judge’s decision however, Watson showed nothing less than true sportsmanship and he is taking this experience along with him into the ring on his next fight.
Lyndon Tyzack-Morley travelled to Ashbourne on Sunday 22nd September to fight in the East Midlands Development Championships. He was matched against fighter Charlie Turner from Fusion.
The fighters were of similar build. They both began the fight showing confidence, boldness and skill. Both boys hungry for the win. They danced around the ring during the fast-paced rounds, Tyzack-Morley using his footwork to keep his opponent busy. Tyzack-Morley showed some great movement, weaving in between some of Turner’s punches.
Both boxers threw rapid combinations, leaving one another exhausted by the third round. Each landed punch was thrown with force, power and precision. At the end of the ferocious fight, judges made a decision in favor of Charlie Turner, however Lyndon Tyzack-Morley held his head high after making his club proud and is looking forward to his next bout.
