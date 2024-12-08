Another successful show is held by Boston ABC

The annual show at Boston ABC entertained fans and fighters alike.

Boston Amateur Boxing Club hosted their boxing show at Peter Paine, Boston on November the 30th and once again displayed a great show for all.

To start the show Jacob Bartram and Bethany Tyler debuted with their first Skills boxing fights against Cassius Brightman from City of Leicester Lightening and Lalysh Steed from Earl Shilton. Despite the nerves of the young boxers, they portrayed true club spirit and took their training into the ring to showcase their skills.

Austin Beecham from Boston Amateur Boxing Club took to the ring to fight Paddy Gilheany from City of Leicester Lightening. Both the boxers were lively and light on their toes. Beecham was focused on his opponent from the first round and never faltered for the full 3 rounds.

He delivered combination blows to the head and body whilst keeping head movement sharp and covering the rings, remaining on the front foot cutting Gilheaney off from the side, making Gilheaney work for the contact. At the end of the rounds Gilheaney won by a difficult split decision. Dylan Upsall was next into the ring from Boston Amateur Boxing Club, and he fought against Reggie Lake from Hoddesdon BA.

Weighing in at 31kg and 32kg, both boys were eager for the win. As the first bell rang, they had sprung into a busy battle of fists and parries to block counter punches. They kept the pace of movement and body blows throughout the whole 3 rounds. The judges announced a unanimous decision with a win for Reggie Lake. Olly Boswell from Boston amateur Boxing Club went to the ring to fight Patrick Harty from Earl Shilton ABC.

Boswell was keen from the start, flying across the ring towards his opponent. Boswell was the shorter boxer, and he used this to his advantage, ducking underneath his opponent to land the body blows. They both fought with perseverance.

The judges made a decision in favour of Patrick Harty. Freddie Carman from Boston Amateur Boxing club went head-to-head with Liam Williamson from Doncaster Plant Works ABC. Freddie Carman was engaged and swift, delivering a series of successful blows and combination punches. Carmen was almost stalking his opponent Williamson and throwing fast and clean back hands and jabs. Passion and determination shone through the entire fight. At the end of the bruising battle the win went to Liam Williamson.

Lyndon Tyzack Morley from Boston Amateur Boxing club fought Nico Walker from City of Leicester Lightening. Both boxers weighing approx. 75KG were throwing some heavy punches to one another and breaking through the opponents’ guards, landing some brutal blows particularly to the body of both boxers. They fought at a rapid pace, putting one another under pressure eager to sway the judge’s decision.

It was a split decision in favour of Nico Walker. Alfie Doughty was the final fighter of the night for Boston Amateur Boxing Club fighting Liam Briggs from Bracebridge ABC. Alfie threw wild punches looking to do damage with every blow, he showed no signs of easing up and fought at a rapid pace. Liam Briggs attacked back trying to put the clam doughty under pressure.

At the end of another gruelling fight doughty lost to close split decision. The show was a great success and Boston Amateur Boxing Club are already looking forward and planning the next show for their young fighters.