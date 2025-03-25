Awards for Traditional Karate Academy Boston

Last weekend in London Traditional Karate-Do Federation of Great Britain celebrated its best karate competitors of 2024.

Member of Traditional Karate Academy Boston Adriana Peiseniece was distinguished as the Athlete of the Year 2024. Her exceptional skills and dedication led to significant achievements in national and international arenas, embodying the true essence of karate.

Alongside Adriana, 11 other members of the TKA Boston were honoured for their outstanding accomplishments over the year. These athletes delivered great performances, winning medals across various competitions. Their commitment, devotion, and exemplary conduct established high benchmarks for all present karatekas, motivating them to pursue excellence in their own training and competitive events. The awards were given to:

Kristine Rubina, David Świech, Kristina Samsonova, Timofej Kabak, Oliwer Stec, Aida Artemieva, Malvina Rubina, Samuil Georgiev, Milana Rubina, Patryk Godzisz and Alina Rubina

