Away day double yields four-point haul for Gainsborough Trinity

Gainsborough Trinity boss Russ Wilcox shows his appreciation to the Trinity support.

Gainsborough Trinity's manic March continued with a 2-1 win away at Blyth Spartans on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Backed up with a hard fought point at Workington. Gainsborough’s two longest trips of the season shoe-horned into 96 crazy hours.

Russ Wilcox reflected on 'two really challenging away games' where his side picked up four points from the six on offer, seeing his side rise to ninth in the table. Ten points off the final play-off spot with eight games to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'To take four points from those two games is a great return. The win against Blyth on a Tuesday, after a day at work is really good going. Against Workington though, we really struggled to get going. They scored from a freekick, but we managed to equalise on the stroke of half time."

Dylan Wharton claims a corner to relieve the pressure in last week's win over Blyth

"The second half was a bit of a none event. Too many freekicks and stop start. It wasn't an entertaining one at all, but the difference from us between first and second half - was that we fought and scrapped more after the break. We hasn't won anywhere near enough first contacts, or second balls in midfield, but we did that in the second half"

"I was disappointed at half time, as it was unlike us in the first half. Half-time was a good reset. It was important for us getting about and doing what we do. We needed to work hard. Stick together and be better in both boxes and do the basics well."

The reaction ensured the Blues returned to Lincolnshire, continuing the positive upturn in form, nine games unbeaten. Gainsborough were due to play Whitby Town on Tuesday, however due to unforeseen circumstances, the game has been put back seven days, and will now be played on Tuesday 25th March, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Trinity will be looking to make it ten games unbeaten when they entertain FC United of Manchester on Saturday. The game falls on Non League Day, and the club are hoping for a bumper gate, with no Premier League or Championship games, followers of these teams are encouraged to take in a non-league game, and with Gainsborough’s famous old Northolme ground a hit with the ground-hoppers near and far - a warm welcome will be extended, whether new to the ground, or have been attending games for years!