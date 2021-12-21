Away wins for Boston Tennis Club ladies teams

Boston Tennis Club news.

The last couple of weeks have seen a small number of matches in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors League Winter 2021 for Boston Tennis Club ladies’ teams.

Boston ladies’ firsts travelled to Grimsby to play Grimsby Tennis Centre in a Division One fixture.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a very good win for the team of Rachel Atkinson, Rachel Gedney, Suzanne Patterson and Tracy Hull.

There was also a win for Boston ladies’ fourths in a Division Three match in this league against Gainsborough.

Follow @LincsWorldSport on Twitter for the latest sports news from across the county

The team of Hilda Hastings, Jenny Murphy, Sue Dring and Norma Hunter won 3-1.

The Boston and District Winter League has also made inroads for the winter.

Boston D played Louth Tennis Club in the first match of the season.

A home match for Boston’s Carla Slade, Jason Washington and Phil Wilson saw an action packed contest involving several injuries. It was Louth who came out the winners.

Boston B’s Andy Clamp, Rachel Hawkesworth, Pavaiz Akhtar and Sev Smura played Billinghay in their first match of the season.

It was a hard fought match with close sets but it was Billinghay that ended up victorious with a 7-1 win.

Boston B next played Woodhall in an away fixture.

This match provided the B team – Sev Smura, Pavaiz Akhtar, David Makins and Phillippe Servonat – with a 8-0 win.

There have been two matches in the LTA National League Lincolnshire.

Boston men’s second team met Rustons in a Division Two match which Boston’s Lucas East and Calum McCaig lost out 2-1.

In the nine and under mixed league Callum Purdy and James Blythe competed against Woodhall and it was a conclusive win for the Boston boys.

The Bombay Brasserie Mixed over 45 Tournament takes place on Wednesday, December 29.

Members can sign up for the tournament on the clubhouse noticeboard.