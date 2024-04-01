Battle for top honours intensifies in bowls league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the Orchard Health Group First Division, leaders Holland Fen were given a tough examination by third-placed Strollers, getting just two points for taking Chris Gill’s rink, winning a competitive game 18-17 with a score of two shots on the last end.

Strollers, skipped by Paul Flatters on the other rink, went ahead early in their contest and dominated the last eight ends to run out convincing winners 26-11.

Invaders in second played Dynamics and won 4-2, leaving them ten points behind Holland Fen with three rounds to go. Dynamics maybe eleventh, but they have taken 8 points of a possible 18 from their matches with Invaders this season.

Victorious Hotspurs rinks with Mike Nelson, Mike Long, Pam Rate, Mick Rate, Janet Woods, Ted Woods

Graham Wilkinson’s Dynamics rink won almost twice as many ends in winning 15-11. The score on the second rink was close until the final ends when Invaders with skip Nathan Dunnington pulled away to win 21-12.

IBC beat Breakaways 4-2, Steve Skelton’s rink winning with relative ease, 19-6. Mike Rymer’s Breakaways rink led from the off and built a healthy 17-3 advantage, holding on as IBC closed in towards the end, to post a 20-15 win.

Nomads beat Golfers 5-1 by the narrowest of margins, taking the shot difference by just one. Chris Starsmeare’s rink won 16-15, holding off a late surge by Golfers, while Derek Smith and Graham Scarboro’s rink ended 16-16 in dramatic fashion.

Both A40 and Parthians had 6-0 wins against Burtons and Royal Mail respectively.

Sue Hoyles’ A40 rink quickly went 14-2 ahead, but Burtons fought with determination to limit the final score to 22-15. Bill Exton’s rink won 22-14.

Parthians were too good for Royal Mail, winning 21-11 and 19-13.

Top of Cammacks Second Division saw Hotspurs extend their lead to seven points over Optimists, with Hotspurs winning 6-0 and Optimists 4-2.

Hotspurs controlled both rinks against Vectors, winning 34-8 for Pam and Mick Rate and skip Mike Nelson, and 27-7 for Janet and Ted Woods with skip Mike Long.

Optimists faced fifth-placed Amateurs. Andrew Reeson’s rink built their score steadily to win 29-6. Amateurs were 2-9 behind on the other rink, but then found some form to catch up, the scoreline remaining close as Amateurs ran out the winners 18-16.

Vikings took four points from their game against Woodpeckers, leaving them tied on points with Desperados in third. Doug Staples’ rink won 22-12. David Fox skipped his Woodpeckers rink to a good 18-13 win.

Shipmates completed a 6-0 win over Kingfishers, moving them off the foot of the table into ninth, their highest position since last autumn.

Walter Parker’s rink mostly had control of the game to win 20-16. Steve Todd’s rink was 2-10 down after seven ends, then they dominated the scoring, winning 20-15.