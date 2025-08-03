Bayliss hits milestone as Boston Town grab FA Cup success
He went neck and neck with Jordan Nuttell, who also reached the landmark at Wisbech earlier in the week.
This was arguably a much more satisfying goal as it set Chris Funnell’s side on course for victory over fellow United Counties League Premier North side Kimberley MW.
Layton Maddison hit the post with a free-kick after 35 minutes, but Bayliss was quickest to react and tapped in.
Bayliss, Nuttell and Harry Limb are now all in the top 10 all-time goalscorers for the club.
Kimberley have had an impressive start to the season, winning 3-0 at Melton before holding Grantham to a 2-2 draw.
But the Poachers sealed their win after 79 minutes when Matt Cotton tormented the visiting defence before whipping a ball into the box for Richard Ford to head home.
It’s the first time since 2020 that Boston Town haven’t faced a replay in the Extra Preliminary Round.
In the next round, they will travel to Newark & Sherwood United, another UCL Premier North side who’ve enjoyed a strong start to the season. The date for that tie is Saturday 16 August, kick-off 3pm.
The man of the match award, sponsored by 7PDS Accountancy Services, went to Bayliss.
On Saturday (August 9), Boston Town are away at Ashby Ivanhoe in the league, KO 3pm. Their next home game is against Newark Town on Tuesday, August 12, also in the league. Kick-off for that one will be 7.45pm at the Mortgages Fro You Stadium.
Town: Portas, Hudson Smith, Burdass (Zaluzinskis), Ford, Worthington Bayliss, Maddison, Nuttell (Priestley), Cotton, Munton (Gurney); unused sub: Sellars