Bayliss strike clinches victory for Boston Town in derby thriller

Fraser Bayliss grabbed the winner as Boston Town beat Harrowby United 1-0 in an enthralling local derby to move up to 3rd in the table.

The Poachers showed real character to come away with all 3 points after playing for more than an hour with only 10 men.

Martn Bunce faced a defensive crisis and again drafted Lee Beeson back into the squad as Jordan Tate, Jason Field and the suspended Richard Ford joined injured Zane Millar on the sidelines.

It was the first time Boston Town had played Harrowby in the league since 2016 and there were chances galore at either end.

Travis Portas was named man of the match - photo (c) Joshua Hallam

But a feisty encounter threatened to boil over after Lucas Dakin was shown a straight red card in the first half for a late tackle.

The only surprise at the interval was that it was still goalless.

Bunce brought Gregg Smith on for Jordan Nuttell early in the second half and his new signing played a big part in the only goal of the game.

Smith nodded on Luke Wilson's dangerous long throw after 55 minutes for Bayliss to pounce at the far post.

Travis Portas was named man of the match by sponsors Newton Fallowell Lettings - but Jake Frestle also pulled off some fine saves at the other end.

Duncan Browne, who was part of the Lincolnshire Non-League Radio commentary team on the night, said it was one of the best he'd seen in a long time.

"It was open and competitive from start to finish," was his verdict on X (formerly Twitter).

Town: Portas, Beeson, Doran, Adams, Wilson, Worthington, Bayliss, Maddison, Nuttell (Smith), Limb, Dakin; unused subs: Borbely, Bunce, Ratley, Bad