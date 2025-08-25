Below-par Boston Town are knocked out of the FA Vase
It was a disappointing afternoon for the Poachers, who crashed to a 3-1 defeat at Hucknall Town.
They were never at the races despite a third goal in two games by Fraser Bayliss.
Manager Chris Funnell was still without last season's two top goalscorers Harry Limb and Jordan Nuttell.
Hucknall made a fast start and were 2-0 up within the first quarter of the game. Bayliss pulled one back before the break but the hosts restored their two-goal cushion and saw the tie out
Town: Portas, Burdass, Smith, Tate, Ford (Hudson), Worthington, Bayliss, Priestley (Gibbons), Zaluzinksis, Cotton, Gurney (Maddison); unused sub: Munton