December 2023 brought with it very challenging weather conditions which saw many local courses struggling to remain open, following over 100mm of rain in December, Belton Park with its 27 holes has still managed to keep 18 of its holes open to Members and Visitors. This has allowed the course only to be closed by snow earlier in the month. Belton Park hosted two new AM-AM competitions during December followed by a Christmas carvery.
On the 14th December, the Over 70s saw a team from Doncaster travel down the A1 take the first prize with an impressive 92 points.
On 21st December, in blustery conditions, a strong field of 23 teams in the Over 55 AM-AM saw Andrew Doubleday, Veronica Clarke, Martin Clake, Andy Hodgson winning with 84 points. Prizes were presented by the lady Captain Sue Hodgson (2nd right)
In 2nd place David Nock, Peter Griss, Steve Brook, Stuart Balodis with 83 pts and third on a count back with 81 pts John Whaler, Nick Bristow, Nick Rossington and Michael Jones.