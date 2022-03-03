Big wins for Boston Tennis Club teams in county doubles league

Boston Tennis Club

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League, Boston ladies’ seniors played Woodhall and a win moved them to third in Division One.

Rachel Atkinson, Linda Barrow, Suzanne Patterson and Rachel Gedney faced the high winds of a week last Sunday but won the match 8-0.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boston men’s second team played their final match in Division One of the seniors’ league at home to leaders Grimsby.

The seconds - Larry Churchward, John Gibson, Jeremy George-Jones and Geoff Short - were delighted to get an 8-0 result.

It was the turn of the under eights players to compete once more in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Winter Indoor Mini Leagues, and once more there were some great performances from these the youngest of players.

Boston A’s Freddie Cook, Oliver Clubb, Lottie Cook and Archie Wright played Lincoln Academy and had a convincing win in the first round.

Against St James in the second round there was another win for this very young team.