Borbely steps down from Boston Town pitchside duties
He will instead focus fully on his role as director at the club from 2025-26 onwards.
A club spokesman said: “We’d like to thank Lori for his tireless contributions on the touchline and in the dressing room – this is a natural and exciting progression as he continues to help drive the club forward behind the scenes.”
Lori’s final game on the sidelines will be the pre-season friendly at home to March Town United on Saturday 5 July.
He’d love to see as many familiar faces as possible and the club are urging any former managers, coaches all players to come down and give Lori the send-off he deserves.
Since coming to Boston Town in 2006, Lori has had a unique combination of roles.
He’s made 501 appearances, second only behind Lee Rippin (689) in the club’s history. Lori has also scored 59 goals over 19 seasons as a player and been a key part of the coaching team in recent seasons, acting as caretaker manager on several occasions.
Lori also became a director more than a decade ago and will be spending more time on that role in future.