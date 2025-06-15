Borbely steps down from Boston Town pitchside duties

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 15th Jun 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 09:51 BST
Luke Wilson, Lori Borbely and Richard Ford – photo (c) Steve Daviesplaceholder image
Lori Borbely has announced he is stepping back from his on-field duties with Boston Town.

He will instead focus fully on his role as director at the club from 2025-26 onwards.

A club spokesman said: “We’d like to thank Lori for his tireless contributions on the touchline and in the dressing room – this is a natural and exciting progression as he continues to help drive the club forward behind the scenes.”

Lori’s final game on the sidelines will be the pre-season friendly at home to March Town United on Saturday 5 July.

He’d love to see as many familiar faces as possible and the club are urging any former managers, coaches all players to come down and give Lori the send-off he deserves.

Since coming to Boston Town in 2006, Lori has had a unique combination of roles.

He’s made 501 appearances, second only behind Lee Rippin (689) in the club’s history. Lori has also scored 59 goals over 19 seasons as a player and been a key part of the coaching team in recent seasons, acting as caretaker manager on several occasions.

Lori also became a director more than a decade ago and will be spending more time on that role in future.

