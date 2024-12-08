Boston ABC's Oscar Watson is new East Midlands Middleweight Champion

Oscar Watson celebrates victory

Oscar Watson from Boston ABC entered the ring at the Boston Amateur Boxing Show on Saturday 30th November to fight against Jake Blant from the Lions Den ABC.

Both boys went head to head for the East Midlands Middleweight Champion belt title. Jake Blant, not only the holder of the belt but a national finalist was defending his title.

As they entered the ring both boys were focused and sharp. The first round was intense. “The Golden boy Watson” stayed on his opponent and threw a barrage of body blows which Blant counteracted with harsh landing shots to both the body and the head.

As the second round began, both boys were light on their feet covering every inch of the ring. Both of similar build they threw fast combination punches and stayed engaged through the entire round. Fierce and focused.

When round three was underway Watson and Blant were tired, but neither faltered. Watson kept his hands tight weaving in and out, landing blows and protecting himself from the harsh punches Blant rained.

Both the fighters left everything in the ring in hope to win the belt and the judges announced a split decision in favour of Oscar the Golden Boy Watson from Boston ABC – the new East Midlands Middleweight Champion.