Boston Amateur Boxing Club achieve the most exciting venture yet

Boston amateur Boxing Club are achieving the most ambitious venture yet, taking 10 aspiring boxers to Sweden to all perform in the prestigious King Of the Ring international Boxing Competition on October 30.

The volunteer coaches at Boston Amateur Boxing Club have worked tirelessly with their boxers to train them and nurture their talents to give all of them one of the most memorable and exciting opportunities of their young careers and lives, an unimaginable and great opportunity for such a large team of young people. No other Local boxing club have achieved this yet on such a large scale.

The families have been working hard to help support fundraise this venture, and the following companies have showed support and belief in the club and sponsored and donated to help these young people achieve their goals. Boston Amateur Boxing Club, the boxers and their families would publicly like to thank Matthew & Tanner Ltd, Acorn Taxis, Moore and Thompson, Mangata GM, Chillserve, Voor Architectural Design Ltd, CBM and Unique Concept Services. These generous sponsors have shown belief and encouragement in their local young people as well as the amazing volunteer coaches and all that work behind the scenes at Boston Amateur Boxing Club.

KING OF THE RING SWEDEN

The young boxers have literally put blood, sweat and tears into this training to achieve such an opportunity and we hope all our local town can get behind them all and wish them luck for their upcoming event.