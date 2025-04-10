Boston Amateur Boxing Club hosts another knock out home show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston Amateur Boxing club hosted their home show on Saturday 5th April at Peter Paine Performance Centre showing 11 impressive fights as well as releasing some epic and exciting news for the club moving forward.

Boston Amateur Boxing Club hosted their home show "THE HEAT IS ON" at Peter Paine Performance centre on Saturday 5th April and the venue held large crowds to support the young fighters.

First up to the ring was the fantastic skills bouts which showcased the younger boxer’s skills and techniques to the crowds and the officials. The skills boxers were fantastic and their skills shone bright in the ring, with the boxer’s nerves like steel throughout 3 1-minute rounds. Herbie Locke (Boston ABC) vs Fred Barham (Thetford town ABC), Jacob Bartram (Boston ABC) vs Noah Keiman (Spalding ABC) and Kortina Beecham (Boston ABC) vs Rose Parker (Ripley School of Boxing).

Next to the ring was Austin Beecham (Boston ABC) facing Tommy Hale (White Rose ABC). The two young boys were locked in a fierce, furious battle of blows and they fought with determination and heart, leaving the judges having a split close decision in favour of Hale. Bethany Tyler (Boston ABC) went toe to toe with Tia Alexander (Newark Boxing Academy).

Putting Boston on the map and reaching for internationals

The young girls exchanged swift blows and showed fast footwork, both girls relatively new to bouts but remaining focused and keen. On this occasion the judges gave the win to Tia Alexander. Olly Boswell (Boston ABC) bounced into the ring with Alfie James (Whiterose ABC), the 2 boxers fought a wild battle leaving it all in the ring.

They threw fast combinations to the body and the head with both boxers fighting for the win. After a gruelling 3 rounds Olly Boswell took the win for Boston ABC. Neridas Ulcinas (Boston ABC) flew through the ring at speed battling fierce blows with Dawud Sullimaan (Black Country Boxing). The fight was relentless and action packed, with a split decision in favour of Sulliman.

New fighter to Boston ABC, Isaac Hall then took his first fight for the club against Luca Mirea (Fenland Sparta). The fight left spectators on the edge of their seats, it was fast, ferocious and both boxers gave all they had. The judges gave a close split decision win to Luca.

An East Midlands Regional Challenge belt fight took place as the 9th bout of the night between Freddie Carman (Boston ABC) and Otis Pearson (Newark ABC). Both Carman and Pearson fought with determination and passion, both eager for the win and the belt. They thrashed and battled with speed, precision and skill. Pearson became the new holder of the East Midlands Regional Belt.

The young fighters of the night.

Bout 10 saw Bille -Jo Bourne (Boston ABC) face Shanna Hefferman (Kingslyn ABC). Bourne seemed to stalk Hefferman around the ring reigning heavy blows to the head and the body and Hefferman worked hard to counter the blows and defend. The win was given to Billie-Jo Bourne for Boston ABC.

Finally, Alfie Doughty (Boston ABC) made his way to the ring for the 11th and final bout of the night. He fought Arturs Pavovs from Spalding Boxing Academy. The fight was wild from the first bell, with both boxers landing powerful and accurate blows to one another. Doughty remained focused and light with his footwork, owning the ring. Doughty took the win at the end of 3 vigorous rounds.

Boston Amateur Boxing Club would like to thank everyone who attended and supported the home show, their coaches who work endlessly with the boxers and behind the scenes and the committee members and parents for all the hard work and time they gave. They are very proud of every one of their boxers for their determination, their passion, their hard work, their respect that they show to all the other boxers, clubs, coaches and supporters.

Boston Amateur Boxing club would like to announce a fantastic, exciting and ambitious adventure. They are taking 10 of the young boxers to Sweden to fight in the prestigious and one of the largest international boxing competitions in the world, drawing in over 800 boxers!

As a club, nothing has been done on this scale before and it is an immense opportunity for the boxers and a fantastic representation of our small-town Boston. They would kindly ask if anyone were interested in helping the club with fundraising or sponsors to build the funds for this tremendous opportunity please contact the club directly, any donations or support will be greatly appreciated.