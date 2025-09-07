Boston Amateur Boxing Club's Doughty excites the crowd

Boston's Alfie Doughty gave a good account of himself in Scunthorpe.

Boston Amateur Boxing Club travelled to Scunthorpe on Saturday evening with young boxer Alfie Doughty gracing the ring against local boxer Harvey Nothard of the Crowle ABC.

Doughty wasted little time in getting to work as he set a hot tempo from the second the first bell rang, the Crowle boxer had no choice but to fight fire with fire with the eager Doughty.

It was the Crowle boxer who was landing the better scoring punches but the action was mostly being dictated by the Boston boxer as he he persistently pushed the Crowle boxer back.

Doughty began round two the same way that round one started, he was getting in the flow of things and was boxing with confidence as he tracked down Nothard and reigned in his hard spiteful combinations. During the exchanges, the Crowle boxer showed some discomfort that caused the referee to intervene to administer a standing count.

This gave Doughty some confidence going into the last, both boxers went hell for leather that really pleased the crowd, another hurtful exchange from both boxers saw the Crowle boxers mouthguard become dislodged as it flew across the ring.

A grand stand finish ensued as admirably they both left every ounce of energy they had in their bodies in a last ditch effort to try to influence the judges in what turned out to be a very close contest . The scores were in, disappointingly a points decision going against Alfie on this occasion - but he can hold his head high as he gave everything that he possibly could have in an exciting bout.