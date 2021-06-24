Boston athletes improve at North of England Track and Field League

The Boston team put in a good performance.

The “Gold Tops “ increased their number of points in the match adding a further nine to the total number amassed at the first match last month. A number of B.A.D.A.C. athletes had the satisfaction of improving on their individual performances from the opening match in the series at Doncaster when they competed in the second match in the series at Derby.

John Fulcher recorded a better time in finishing fourth in the 100 Metres and recording 11.57 secs. and advanced his Triple Jump distance by fourteen centimetres clearing 11.61m. in fourth place.

In the challenging 110m. High Hurdles race John maintained a three stride rhythm throughout and crossed the line in second place in a time of 20.36 secs.

Oliver Lanniman reduced his 400 Metres time by over three seconds clocking 69.12 secs in fifth position and knocked a further second off his 800 Metres effort achieving a time of 2 mins. 26.33 secs in fifth spot at the end of the two lap contest.

Another “Gold Top” who improved his event performances was Steve Barnett, who went over ten metres in Triple Jump with a best leap of 10.11m to claim second place points in the B competition.

He chopped over three seconds off his first match 400 Metres Hurdles time, recording 67.93 secs for a very valuable second in the A race.

Colin Pattison also made impressive progress in the Shot Putt moving from 6.31m at Doncaster to a distance of 7.16m. at Derby.

In an excellent team effort there were notable contributions in the mens’ events both in the field and on the track from James Roark and from thrower Nigel Bilton. There were some impressive improvements in performances in the Womens events.

Consistently the female team member who has contributed most points in the league Frances Nuttell was delighted to maintain her hurdling rhythm throughout the 100 Metres Hurdles challenge to secure a good win in 18.29 secs..

Frances also pushed her Triple Jump clearance 19 cm beyond her first mactch achievement recording 9.18m in first place in the B event.

In the first event on the programme Frances added to her Pole Vault height going over 1.70 m to claim third place.

Under 17 Louise Hirst registered a further improvement in her Triple Jump performance winning the competition with a best leap of 10.74m some 32 cm further than her league debut effort and exceeded her Long Jump distance between the two matches, recording 4.52m in third place.

Another Under 17 who showed marked improvement was Georgia Ward who threw 23.17m. in third position in the Hammer and in Shot produced a putt measuring 7.24m.

Both achievements were personal bests for Georgia in her first season using the Senior weight implements.

Megan Reid, also an Under 17, reduced her 400 Metres time by seven tenths to record 82,3 secs and earned fourth place points.

Emma Penson contributed a significantly large number of points to the club total through a range of rack events from 100mto 3,000 metres and thrower Helen Tooley’s most productive result was in the B Hammer, where 22.83m earned her second position.