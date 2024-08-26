Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Both riders from Boston team G&S Racing recorded points finishes in the Feature race in round eight of the British Supersport championship on Sunday at Cadwell Park.

With Sam Laffins still sidelined with injuries received in his heavy crash at Thruxton it was down to Asher Durham and Jorel Boerboom to fly the flag for G&S Racing at Cadwell Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Due to the wet and windy conditions in free practice, dry set up time was limited and this was reflected in qualifying.

Jorel Boerboom started the Sprint race on Sunday from the seventh row of the grid but got his head down and rode a strong race to complete the 12 lap affair in 16th position while Asher Durham started one row further back and followed his teammate home in 17th place.

Asher Durham in action at Cadwell. Photo by Dave Yeomans.

With less than half a second between the two riders they exchanged positions on a few occasions during the race and crossed the finish line with just 800th of a second separating them.

Lining up for the Feature race on Monday, Durham started from row seven while Boerboom was one row behind on row eight.

Both riders got a clean start with Durham gradually moving through the field until at the halfway stage of the 16 laps he found himself up into 14th position.

He maintained his position through to the final lap when a rider ahead fell which promoted him a place to 13th to claim two championship points.

Meanwhile Boerboom was two places behind on the track in 19th on the opening lap, but he too made progress until he found himself following his teammate albeit a few seconds down on him.

He too was promoted a place on the final lap and completed the race in 14th place picking up another championship point for his efforts.

Team manager Tom Fisher saodf: “Both riders did so well today and I am incredibly proud of them.

"For both riders to finish in the points with hardly any dry practice is an achievement in itself.

"We had a steady race on Sunday but at least we finished both races in the top 20.

"The Supersport class is very competitive with some very experienced riders, so to be mixing it with the best we are doing okay.

"Thanks to our loyal sponsors for their continued support and to the team who have worked so hard again this weekend to keep the bikes in pristine condition.”

Its back to Oulton Park for the next round over the weekend of September 13/15.