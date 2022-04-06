Boston begin LTA National Team Tennis competition with resounding victory

Boston Tennis Club news.

Sunday saw the start of the LTA National Team Tennis Open Leagues for Boston's teams.

Both the ladies and men played at home and there was good local support which was rewarded by some strong tennis and exciting matches.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ladies played local opposition from Grantham whilst the men met West Bridgford, which is almost an annual fixture.

There were mixed fortunes for the teams.

In an intriguing National Division match Danielle Mason, Lucy Hull, Emma Mastin, Alice Gamman and Issie Wookey levelled the match against Grantham at 2-2 all at the end of the singles round.

This left all to play for in the doubles and both matches were hard fought.

But it was not to be on this occasion as the first string doubles pair lost out 9-11 on a third set tie-break and the second pair lost out in another hard-fought match.

It was a good effort by the young team but not to be on this occasion.

The men playing, in the Midlands Regional Division, had an unassailable start to their match, ending the singles rubbers 4-0 up.

They went on to add both of the doubles and secured a good 6-0 win for Lucas East, Will Cheer, Seth Briggs Williams, Will Mason and Joshua Coghlan.

This coming weekend the ladies are away at Ashby and the men at Nottinghamshire club Magdala.

Boston Tennis Club has an Open Week up until April 10 with a variety of free sessions and courts free to book online by non-members.

There are also some very good offers on annual memberships for new members.

There are also monthly memberships available.