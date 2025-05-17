Boston boxer Bethany takes the win

Boston Amateur Boxer Bethany Tyler travelled to St Ives to fight Dulcie Rice from St Ives Boxing Club.

Tyler was eager and fierce from the first bell. She flew across the ring at Rice with no mercy. Tyler threw lightening fast punches straight through the middle of Rice’s gloves. She was relentless throughout the full 3 rounds, owning the ring and keeping Rice on the back foot.

The second and third rounds were as fast paced as the first, Tyler did not falter or slow. She had her sights firmly fixed on the win. Her hands were swift, her guard tight and her light footwork meant she was a dangerous opponent. Rice fought well and landed some hard blows in return to Tyler. Rice was trying to weave and avoid Tyler's intense punch combinations however she still received 2 standing counts. Tyler confidently secured her win and is looking forward to her next bouts.