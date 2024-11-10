Boston boxer Carman takes international gold
The competition draws challengers from all over the world having over 700 entries this year. Freddie Carman was fighting for the second year running and took part in the under 63kg category this year.
Freddie Carmam faced opponent Gisele Oygarden from Ystads SK in the semifinals on 2nd November. Carman was hungry for the win defending his reputation from the previous year. He flew into the rounds composed and fast. His footwork was as always light, covering the entire ring and making his opponent chase him down. Carman won the semifinals in a unanimous decision, guaranteeing himself a place in the finals the same day. Being on Sweden ground did not deter Carman and he was calm and composed throughout his fights.
In the finals of Swedens King of the Ring Freddie Carman fought a fierce fight against opponent Sebastian Yousef from NBK Akilies. Fighting twice in one day did not slow Carman down, he was focused and determined for the win. He weaved in and out at speed striking his opponent with clean shots and dodging the comeback blows. His eyes were firmly fixed on the Gold and his skills shone through winning by another unanimous decision and bringing the Gold Medal home.