Boston boxer Doughty leaves it all in the ring

By Heidi Bartram
Contributor
Published 28th Feb 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 10:00 BST
Alfie DoughtyAlfie Doughty
Alfie Doughty
Boston Amateur Boxing fighter Alfie Doughty travelled to Newark for a fast paced bout with their local lad from Lions Den ABC.

Boston fighter Alfie Doughty from Boston Amateur Boxing Club travelled to Newark to face their local lad from Lions Den ABC Jacob Farrow. Both the fighters were fast and furious. From the start of the fight Doughty was on the front foot and kept the chase up for the full 3 rounds.

The fight was undeniably fought at an epic pace by both fighters, reigning hard combination blows to the head and the body. Both boys fought with their hearts and left it all in the ring, both hungry to fight for the win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fight was head to head for all 3 rounds, neither boy easing up the pressure or power towards one another. In a close decision Farrow took the win on this occasion. Doughty is keen to get back into the ring and focusing on his next lined up fight.

Related topics:Boston
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice