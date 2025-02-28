Boston boxer Doughty leaves it all in the ring

Alfie Doughty

Boston fighter Alfie Doughty from Boston Amateur Boxing Club travelled to Newark to face their local lad from Lions Den ABC Jacob Farrow. Both the fighters were fast and furious. From the start of the fight Doughty was on the front foot and kept the chase up for the full 3 rounds.

The fight was undeniably fought at an epic pace by both fighters, reigning hard combination blows to the head and the body. Both boys fought with their hearts and left it all in the ring, both hungry to fight for the win.

The fight was head to head for all 3 rounds, neither boy easing up the pressure or power towards one another. In a close decision Farrow took the win on this occasion. Doughty is keen to get back into the ring and focusing on his next lined up fight.