Boston boxer win East Midlands Junior title

Freddie Carman pictured with Boston Amateur Boxing Coach Dennis Watson.

Freddie Carman from Boston Amateur Boxing Club faced opponent James Jordan from Newark ABC at Sneinton ABC show - St Anne’s, Nottingham for the East Midlands Regional Junior U66kg belt.

As soon as the first round began Freddie got to work quickly, boxing from range using sharp scoring shots that registered home against the cautious Jordan who was seemingly trying to counter punch Carmans attacks. Freddie buzzed in and out of range with his scoring shots catching the eyes of the judges as he seemingly took the round.

During the 2nd round, Jordan had more urgency in his work, where he deployed a different tactical approach, Freddie used his good straight shots and footwork to good effect that helped keep himself out of danger as he nullified the Newark boys attacks. A closer round, that was felt Carmen shaded by his better work rate and cleaner scoring punches.

Into the final round, Jordan knew he couldn’t outbox Freddie, so maurauded forwards as he attempted to get in close to let his hands go from close range. Freddie cleverly waited until the attacks presented themselves catching his opponent on the way in. As both boxers tired and fatigue set in, the referee had to work harder to prevent both boxers from getting into clinches as the bell went for the end of the bout.

The result was announced, a well deserved split decision win in the favour of Carman who was ecstatic at the result as he was when he gained his first championship belt.