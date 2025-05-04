Boston Community Runners take on marathons

Victoria with her finishers medal

Two huge marathons saw the ladies from Boston Community Runners take on the challenge.

The 2025 London Marathon took place on the 27th April where participants began the race under clear skies, and, as the day progressed, temperatures climbed to approximately 20c with only light winds. The warm and sunny conditions played a big part in the event, with runners facing unfavourable conditions in contrast to the cool conditions of the 2024 event. The many water stations along the whole route were certainly kept busy.

Victoria Shooter was there for the Boston Community Runners this year and was raising valuable funding for Shelter, her chosen charity. With her main aim of getting round and being able to enjoy the atmosphere, Vicky ticked every box! The halfway point crossing Tower Bridge was very emotional for a lot of people and Vicky reported that her memory of running over the bridge is one that will stay with her. A very solid run saw her cross the famous finish line in 4.41.49, a time she was delighted with.

Meanwhile in Manchester the other huge marathon was taking place. In a rare occurrence for Manchester, the sun was already beating down before most waves even began, which, like London, was going to test the runners.

Karen Hindle was there for the black and yellow stripes and after a string of excellent results at smaller distances she was in the right frame of mind to tackle the marathon.

The route twisted through Trafford, making its way down to Atrincham, before coming back through Sale. Spectators packed the way throughout the route, but there were even more people lining the streets in the towns with areas near pubs proving very popular for some unknown reason! At one particular point, the crowds were 5 deep on each side of a narrow point, and runners were passing 3 wide through a tunnel of noise. The route was new this year, finishing on Oxford Road outside Manchester University. The final stretch was a wall of noise with spectators clapping, shouting and banging on the advertising boards. A superb run from Karen saw her finish in 4.20.28 a massive 10 minute PB achieved.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs. For further information about the club and it's activities visit www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk or search Boston Community Runners on Facebook.