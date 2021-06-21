Boston Community Runners take part at Peterborough Midsummer 10k

The Boston duo at the Peterborough Midsummer 10k.

A hard-standing surfaced course took the runners through the beautiful Ferry Meadows.

The course was relatively flat in the main, with a few ups and downs but it allowed the runners to take in the varied and beautiful landscapes of meadows, lakes and woodland in one of the largest country parks in the region.

Michael Corney and Beth Lines both took part and recorded super times.

Michael was just over the 50 minutes for the 10k event stopping the clock in 51.51 and Beth ran a strong race to bring home a new PB time of 50.40.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group as well. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.