Boston Community Runners well represented at Kings Lynn

Barry and Janet Norton

Boston Community Runners were well represented at the Great East Anglia Run in Norfolk.

Earlier in May, the Grand East Anglia Run or GEAR 10K as it is known took place. It is a challenging run taking on the twists and turns of Kings Lynn town centre, the park land and river side within its six mile route. Twelve members from Boston Community Runners made the journey into Norfolk to take part.

Starting at the Tuesday Market Place where a race village was installed just over 1500 runners gathered and snaked their way around the edge of the market place from the start line. It took a few minutes for all the runners to cross the start but as it was chip timed your individual time started when you crossed the start line so everyone could space themselves out. The runners headed out on to the front of the riverside via the South Quay initially before heading back towards the pedestrian shopping areas, wending their way through a beautiful park known as The Walks, around Red Mount Chapel and Gaywood River before heading back along the roads heading out of the town. Eventually the runners took a left turn leading them onto a cycle path overlooking and running alongside the Great River Ouse. There was a cooling head wind alongside the river which was welcome although tiring too. Turning back onto South Quay the runners retraced their steps for a fast finish back in the Market Place.

It was Steve Roberts who led the club runners home in a time of 39.36 taking 2nd place in his age category and he was followed in shortly after by Lee Conway having another strong run. Steve Bates was next in with a PB time of 43.21. Rachel Conway was our first lady finisher, stopping the clock in 50.05 just ahead of Sarah Lea who also managed a PB with a time of 50.35. Nick Turner ran well and came away with a time of 51.08. Karen Hindle was next in view, a super run gave her a time of 51.50. Mary Turner is holding form well and was rewarded with a time of 54.18 finishing just ahead of Kevin Hindle who managed a PB run of 54.56. Lynsey Ballans wore the club colours for the first time and managed a very pleasing run of 1.02.40. Our final two runners were Janet and Barry Norton who ran the race together with Janet just edging Barry out 1.36.41 to 1.36.47.

BCR at Kings Lynn

It had been an excellent mornings running by everyone.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs. For further information about the club and it's activities visit www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk or search Boston Community Runners on Facebook.