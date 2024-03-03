Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matches between the top three teams in the Orchard Health Group First Division are always eagerly awaited. This week saw Strollers, who are third, take on second-placed Invaders, beating them 4-2. The Strollers rink of Nigel Kenworthy, Keith Swain and skip Paul Flatters led from the start to steadily build their advantage and win 21-11.

The other rink, a game of fluctuating fortunes, required three shots on the last end for Nathan Dunnington to grab the win, 17-16, for Invaders.

Just below them in the table, fifth-placed Nomads beat IBC, fourth, 4-2, in two closely contested games, in which Nomads gained the extras by just two shots. For Nomads, Derek Smith’s rink started and finished well, building a 15-7 lead initially, then falling two shots behind at 17-19, before scoring four on the last end to win 22-19.

Winning Strollers rink of Nigel Kenworthy, Keith Swain and Paul Flatters

Scoring on the other rink saw the lead swap repeatedly, with Dave Gill’s IBC rink eventually winning 17-16.

Leaders Holland Fen were too good for A40, sixth, taking all the points after an overwhelming win, 40-6, and another, 21-12.

Dynamics in eleventh faced Breakaways, four places higher, and won 6-0, leading throughout on both rinks. Graham Wilkinson’s rink won 22-12, pulling away after being 10-9 after eleven ends.

Ken Burr’s rink, with Jose and Peter Isaacs, was 14-4 ahead before Breakaways found their form to close the gap to one shot, but Dynamics held their nerve to win 16-14.

Parthians rose one place to seventh after beating Golfers 4-2, Richard Keeling’s rink winning 24-14. Graham Scarboro, with Barrie Williamson and Bob Tingey, started and finished well to win a tight game 18-16.

Lastly, Royal Mail beat Burtons 4-2, Ian Smith’s rink dominating the scoring to win 30-8. Burtons took the other rink 25-14, taking charge from the start for a deserved win for Margaret Daubney, outstanding as lead, Karl Pick and Clare Britchford.

Results in Cammacks Second Division have left the top of the table very tight for the promotion spot, with Hotspurs and Optimists now separated only by shot difference.

Hotspurs had a tough week against bottom-side Shipmates, taking just two points for winning Mike Nelson’s rink 19-9. Mick Ross skipped the other rink to victory for Shipmates, 23-12, largely achieved by a strong finish scoring 13-1 over the final ends. Shipmates took the extras by a mere one shot.

Optimists beat Kingfishers 6-0, Andrew Reeson’s rink winning convincingly 34-3 and Dave Richardson’s 18-13.

Behind the top two, Desperados beat Phantoms 4-2, with Dean Harris skipping his rink to win 24-13. The second rink went to Phantoms 21-15.

Central moved up to fourth after beating Vectors 6-0 with 24-9 and 16-10 wins.

