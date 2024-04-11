Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh produced this super performance in his Boston Bowl Ford Fiesta against the best 14 to 17 year olds in the country showing real ability and in the process carrying on a family tradition as his mum Fiona Leggate dad Danny Watts and his grandad Malcolm Leggate were all former motor racing champions.

Boston Grammar school pupil Josh was pleased with his results, both he and the car proving competitive in the first two races of the 2024 championship being 15 he is one of the younger members of the on the starting grid which shows how good the performance was.

A good qualifying followed by consistently quick lap times brought the Boston Bowl/Playtowers sponsored car home with two excellent results of 6th and 4th overall. The Fiesta has lots of local support too from a variety of local companies sponsoring the car and helping support Josh and the car for the year.

Josh in his Boston Bowl Fiesta